NFL Analyst: Joe Burrow Might Be Greatest Ever In 1 Category

Joe Burrow is considered the best quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft class by a solid margin. It also appears he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks ever when it comes to one particular category.

According NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the LSU signal-caller might just be the best quarterback on first downs we’ve ever seen. He has plenty of data to support this statement.

Since the 2014 season, Sharp recorded 313 quarterbacks with at least 75 pass attempts on first down. Burrow ended up being the leader in completion percentage, touchdowns thrown and yards per attempt.

His numbers on first down in college were actually more efficient than those of Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. All three quarterbacks were considered stars at the collegiate level and have all had their share of success in the NFL.

It's not often an OC trusts a QB as much as Joe Brady trusted Joe Burrow. It's even less often a QB exceeds all expectations under that trust.

Joe Brady’s offense at LSU was predicated on being an aggressive passing team. Well, it’s evident that system fit Burrow’s skillset perfectly.

The transition from the college to the pros might not be that smooth for Burrow, but if he can continue to be efficient on first down, he should have a successful career in the NFL.

Burrow will likely hear his name called first when the NFL Draft begins on April 23.