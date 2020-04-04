NFL Analyst: Justin Jefferson Is The “Better Version” Of Jerry Jeudy

As we inch closer to the NFL Draft, it has become very apparent that Chris Simms is a fan of Justin Jefferson. For the second-straight week, he had nothing but praise for the LSU wide receiver.

Last week, Simms revealed his pro comparison for Jefferson. He believes the LSU star’s skillset is very similar to Michael Thomas, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the NFL.

“To me, he’s a faster version of Michael Thomas coming out of Ohio State,” Simms said. “He catches everything, has great hands and can work the middle of the field. I think for some reason Justin Jefferson is being overlooked in a big way.”

Simms isn’t done though when it comes to praising Jefferson. During an appearance on ProFootballTalk, Simms called Jefferson a “better version of Jerry Jeudy.”

Here’s what Simms had to say about Jefferson, via 247Sports:

“Any time I see a 50-50 ball, Justin Jefferson catches it. It doesn’t matter,” Simms explained. “And he’s doing everything. So, to me, I don’t mean to knock Jerry Jeudy, who I like, but this is the better version of Jerry Jeudy. This is the guy, Jerry Jeudy’s expected (to be), but I’m saying, ‘No. Justin Jefferson’s this guy.'”

Jefferson had 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2019 season. Jeudy, on the other hand, finished the year with 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Both wideouts are projected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Simms believes Jefferson is the No. 2 wide receiver in this class, meanwhile he doesn’t even have Jeudy in his top five.