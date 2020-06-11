NFL Analyst Reveals His Challenge For Rookie QB Joe Burrow

There is a certain level of expectations that comes with being the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. This year, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to feel that pressure as he tries to revitalize a franchise that hasn’t seen the playoffs since 2015.

Burrow dominated his opposition last year at LSU, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide and led the Tigers to a national championship. So, what would be considered a successful rookie season for Burrow?

NFL Network analyst and former Detroit Lions wideout, Nate Burleson, issued a challenge for Burrow on Thursday’s edition of Good Morning Football. Burleson wants to see Burrow break the rookie record for most touchdown passes thrown.

“I’m looking at him and saying why don’t you try to break Baker Mayfield’s record,” Burleson said. “If you can throw for 28 touchdowns, 29, 30 touchdowns in your rookie year. Regardless of your record, I think people will be excited just like they were about Baker Mayfield and the Browns. They don’t necessarily look at the season. Who cares if they were having a winning season or not. They were excited about what Baker Mayfield did. With the weapons that they have, having AJ Green back, there should be no excuse if you don’t throw for 30 touchdowns, especially given the fact of what we saw in college and how well he can throw in a pro system that he’s already played in. I say go for 30 touchdowns, and that seems like a success to me.”

What does Joe Burrow have to prove in his rookie year? "You gotta take care of your business in the AFC North." — @KyleBrandt pic.twitter.com/Z24UukkXET — GMFB (@gmfb) June 11, 2020

Mayfield finished his rookie season with 3,725 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Cleveland immediately fell in love with the Oklahoma product due to his charisma and production.

No one is asking Burrow to lead the Bengals to a division title in 2020. However, the fans will want to see him light up defenses like it’s a Saturday afternoon in the SEC.

How do you think Burrow will perform in his rookie year?