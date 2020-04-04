NFL Analysts Name 1 Thing Joe Burrow Lacks

Joe Burrow is as elite a quarterback prospect there is. But one major football analyst thinks the former LSU QB has a notable weakness heading into the NFL.

Burrow’s accuracy, football IQ and composure is as good as it gets. So much so that the 2019 Heisman winner is expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which would send him to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow has everything the Bengals want from a franchise quarterback. But Pro Football Focus believes arm strength is a notable weakness that the elite QB prospect will have to try overcome in the pros.

Of course, elite arm strength isn’t an essential trait to be a successful quarterback in the NFL – or college football for that matter. But the Bengals – or whichever team that lands Burrow – will have to scheme around his arm-strength weakness.

“We’ve talked about Joe Burrow this entire pre-draft process, talked about him as one of the best prospects PFF has ever seen, the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft, but if you had to highlight one weakness in his game, something that maybe doesn’t make him live up to expectations in the NFL, what would that be,” PFF asked, via 247Sports. “I think it’s his arm strength. He does not have Josh Allen, Justin Herbert level cannon attached to his right arm. But I do think it actually showed up on the football field, some of those limitations.”

PFF further notes Burrow was just 30 for 56 for 421 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on throws to the far hash.

The former LSU QB will have to try and avoid those more difficult throws – meant for strong-armed quarterbacks – next season.

But given Burrow’s elite skill-set, arm strength shouldn’t be much of an issue in today’s NFL.