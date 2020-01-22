The college football season came to a close just over a week ago as the LSU Tigers took home the national title with an impressive 42-25 win over Clemson.

LSU and star quarterback Joe Burrow capped off one of the best seasons in college football history.

Next up for Burrow is the NFL draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 1 pick in the draft and are expected to take Burrow. However, other teams are reportedly interested as well.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins “would love” to land Joe Burrow.

“Per a league source, the Dolphins covet LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Specifically, the guy who signs the checks — owner Stephen Ross — is the one who wants Burrow. It’s unknown at this point whether coach Brian Flores and/or G.M. Chris Grier agree.”

Miami owns three first-round picks – No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26. It’s conceivable the team could trade up to draft Burrow at No. 1, but the Bengals would have to be willing to part with the top pick.

The Bengals and Burrow seem destined for each other. The Ohio kid just completed the best season in college football history and could join the team he grew up just a few hours away from.