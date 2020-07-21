NFL Scout Names 1 Key To LSU’s National Title Repeat Hopes

LSU is coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history. The Tigers ran the table and won a national title, thanks in large part to their quarterback play.

In his final season, Joe Burrow turned in a performance for the ages. He passed for 5,671 yards, third-best in NCAA history, and 60 touchdowns, an NCAA record. All of this production led to Burrow going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

Without Burrow, LSU will have to turn over the reins to a new leader. Redshirt junior Myles Brennan will get first crack at the gig after biding his time the last three seasons. In 17 career games, Brennan has connected on 42-of-70 passes for 600 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

A consensus four-star recruit, Brennan has a lot of talent. Now, it’s time to see if he can deliver on it. If he does, at least one NFL scout thinks the Tigers can repeat.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller relayed a message from an anonymous scout this morning. The unnamed source says if LSU “gets consistent play at QB, they’re going back to the Natty [national championship].”

Conversation with one of the best scouts in the NFL this morning. "If LSU gets consistent play at QB, they're going back to the Natty." — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 21, 2020

College football has not had a repeat champion since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Going back-to-back is a rare feat.

LSU certainly has the talent on its roster to accomplish it. Even with all of their losses on defense, they still have a top-10 pick in cornerback Derek Stingley. On offense, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase leads the way.

We’ll see if Brennan is up to the task of being the team’s big gun.