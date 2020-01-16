Browns Release Statement On Odell Beckham Arrest Warrant

This week should be able celebrating LSU football’s first national championship since 2007. Instead, the post-game headlines center on what Tigers great Odell Beckham Jr. did after the game.

On Tuesday morning, video surfaced of Beckham handing what appeared to be cash to wide receiver Justin Jefferson. An LSU official first reportedly said it was fake, but the program has since said that it will investigate the issue.

Now, Beckham faces an arrest warrant for an incident in the LSU locker room after the game. While the team celebrated the monumental win, video shows Beckham slapping a police officer on the butt.

In video of the incident, the officer did not appear to be happy afterwards, and the two had words, but Beckham Jr. was not arrested, and it didn’t look like it escalated any further from there.

Today, it was announced that an arrest warrant for simple battery has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns have put out a brief statement addressing the situation.

The statement, via Mary Kay Cabot:

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

Beckham Jr. is an LSU great and one of the most talented players in football. His presence on Monday was probably pretty cool for the Tiger players, but the whole thing has turned into a headache for all involved.

Issuing an arrest warrant for this, though, seems pretty excessive.