Odell Beckham Sends LSU A Message Before National Title Game

The last time LSU played in a national title game, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the Tigers’ starting wide receivers. That was eight years ago, when LSU fell to Alabama 21-0 in the BCS National Championship Game in New Orleans.

Come Monday night, the Tigers will once again be playing for the big prize in The Big Easy. Top-ranked LSU will take on No. 3 Clemson in the Superdome with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on the line.

It wouldn’t surprise us if Beckham is in attendance on Monday, and this week he sent each LSU player a pair of Beats headphones with a message inside.

This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends. You’re here for a reason, now make it count. Best of luck men!

#GeauxTigers

LSU and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on ESPN.

Expect a heavy presence of purple-and-gold inside the Superdome. LSU is virtually playing a home game for the national title.