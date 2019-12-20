Ohio High School To Rename Stadium After Joe Burrow

The past few months have transformed Joe Burrow from relative unknown into national celebrity. A record-setting season culminating in a Heisman Trophy certainly helped.

But Burrow has become such a pride for everyone even associated with him that his high school plans to honor him in one of the coolest ways possible.

According to Saturday Down South, photographer Trisha Smathers revealed that Athens County School District board has voted to rename the Athens High School Football Stadium to “Joe Burrow Stadium.”

Per the report, Athens is also planning on introducing “Joe Burrow Day” to honor their new favored son.

Burrow attended Athens High School until 2014, during which he threw for over 90 touchdowns and 6,900 yards.

The former Ohio State quarterback referenced Athens County in his Heisman trophy speech,

Via Saturday Down South:

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said during the speech. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

Burrow spent his first three college seasons at Ohio State, during which he played primarily as a backup.

But he transferred to LSU in 2018, where he promptly gained starting reps under head coach Ed Orgeron.

He put all of his skills and experience together in 2019, shattering LSU’s passing records en route to an undefeated regular season record, countless accolades and an SEC title.

And the accolades just keep rolling in.