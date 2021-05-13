Old Video Of Nick Saban, Will Muschamp Is Going Viral

Alabama head coach Nick Saban looses his cool from time to time, there’s no denying that. However, an old video of the seven-time national champion proves that he’s a bit more reserved at this stage in his career.

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted an old video of Saban yelling at former LSU linebacker Lionel Turner.

What really made this video so entertaining was the fact that Will Muschamp, who was Saban’s defensive coordinator at LSU, was also chewing out Turner.

Pro Football Focus posted the clip on Twitter with the following caption: “Is there a worse duo to get chewed out by than Nick Saban and Will Muschamp.”

Here’s the video of Saban and Muschamp that’s been going viral on social media:

Is there a worse duo to get chewed out by than Nick Saban and Will Muschamp 😂 (h/t @BuiltBySaban) pic.twitter.com/gace1hfOx8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 13, 2021

Just seeing Saban and Muschamp side-by-side throwing up their arms in disgust is quite entertaining.

Of course, Turner probably didn’t appreciate this sideline tirade from his coaching staff at LSU.

Even after they split up, Saban and Muschamp didn’t change their ways. The former has been at the center of some viral moments at Alabama, meanwhile the latter was very expressive during his coaching stints with Florida and South Carolina.

We’ll see if Muschamp and Saban bring that same energy to their respective squads this fall.