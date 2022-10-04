Olivia Dunne Most Valuable Female Athlete: Sports World Reacts

The implementation of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has opened up opportunities for athletes of all sports.

LSU gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne is one person who has taken advantage of the new landscape. According to On3 Sports' proprietary NIL Valuation metric, Dunne is one of the most valuable athletes in amateur sports.

On3 measures athletes by three main data points: performance, influence and exposure. Per their calculations, Dunne is valued at $2.3 million.

That figure puts her fifth overall behind Bronny James, Arch Manning, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Dunne is the most valuable female athlete.

Dunne's place atop the top 10 female athlete valuations has sparked plenty of conversation today.

Dunne has amassed gigantic followings on both TikTok and Instagram, which have helped increase her influence and visibility.

A junior at LSU, she also went viral this week for shutting down a football player from another SEC program who tried to shoot his shot on social media.