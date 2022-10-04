Look: Olivia Dunne Reacts To Most Valuable Athlete Rankings

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Olivia Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is certainly benefitting from NIL deals.

On3 has pieced together an NIL Valuation metric. At this moment, Dunne is valued at $2.3 million.

Dunne's valuation places her fifth overall. Bronny James, Arch Manning, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are the only student-athletes ahead of her, and the first two names haven't even started their college careers yet.

Dunne's NIL valuation is significantly higher than the second female athlete on the list, Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee. She's currently valued at $1.5 million.

College basketball stars Paige Bueckers and the Cavinder sisters, Haley and Hanna, also have lucrative valuations.

Once the news of On3's top 100 for NIL deals went viral, Dunne shared it on Instagram.

Dunne currently has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 6.1 million followers on TikTok.

As Dunne's popularity continues to grow, her opportunity to land more NIL deals should as well.