Look: Olivia Dunne's Latest Gymnastics Video Going Viral

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Olivia Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

When LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne posts anything on TikTok, it usually goes viral. Her latest video was no exception.

On Friday, Dunne posted a video of her practicing on the balance beam.

The caption for Dunne's post said, "pov: ur flipping on a 4 inch pice of wood."

Dunne's video received well over 2.5 million views in under 24 hours.

Check it out:

This is the second time in the past three days that Dunne went viral on TikTok. That's not a huge surprise considering she has 6.4 million followers.

Dunne recently posted a video that said, "When he asked for a 5'6" blonde D1 gymnast."

While there are plenty of reasons to applaud Dunne's work on social media, let's not forget that she's an elite gymnast.