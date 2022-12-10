Look: Olivia Dunne's Latest Gymnastics Video Going Viral
When LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne posts anything on TikTok, it usually goes viral. Her latest video was no exception.
On Friday, Dunne posted a video of her practicing on the balance beam.
The caption for Dunne's post said, "pov: ur flipping on a 4 inch pice of wood."
Dunne's video received well over 2.5 million views in under 24 hours.
This is the second time in the past three days that Dunne went viral on TikTok. That's not a huge surprise considering she has 6.4 million followers.
Dunne recently posted a video that said, "When he asked for a 5'6" blonde D1 gymnast."
While there are plenty of reasons to applaud Dunne's work on social media, let's not forget that she's an elite gymnast.