College President Is Resigning Following The Scandal At LSU

Oregon State University president F. King Alexander, who was placed on probation last week, has resigned from his position.

Alexander’s resignation stems from his involvement in the sexual misconduct scandal at LSU, where he was president from 2013-19. At the time of his hiring, Alexander knew about the allegations of inappropriate interactions with female student workers that had been levied against football coach Les Miles.

An independent investigation uncovered an email from then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva to Alexander, detailing issues with Miles and recommending that the school fire him for cause.

“I know there are many possible outcomes and much risk either way, but I believe it is in the best interest in the long run to make a break,” Alleva wrote. “The court of public opinion would favor us.”

Alexander has claimed that attorneys advised him at the time not to terminate Miles.

The fallout from the LSU scandal had previously led to the dismissal of Miles and athletic director Jeff Long at Kansas. Long hired the national championship head coach to lead the Jayhawks in 2019.

Now, Alexander is the latest leader to pay the price for his actions–or in this case, inaction. We’ll see if more are to follow.