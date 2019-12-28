Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Reaction To LSU-Oklahoma

LSU is dominating Oklahoma in the first half of the Peach Bowl. It’s been such an impressive performance by the Tigers that fans might want to change the channel.

There hasn’t been a single team capable of stopping LSU on offense this year, and Oklahoma is now finding out why Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide earlier this month.

Even though Oklahoma has plenty of time to potentially mount a comeback, there aren’t many people that believe it will actually happen.

All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes admit on Twitter that he’s no longer watching the semifinal matchup between LSU and Oklahoma.

Mahomes did say that he’ll be back to watch the Clemson-Ohio State game, though.

Check it out:

Yeah I’ll see y’all at 7 for the other game…. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 28, 2019

Not only are the Sooners struggling on offense, the defense legitimately has no answers when it comes to stopping the Tigers. To make matters worse for Lincoln Riley’s club, starting safety Brendan Radley-Hiles was ejected for targeting.

On the flip side, everything has gone right for the Tigers. Burrow has thrown for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns in the first half.

We’ll see if Oklahoma can chip away at LSU’s lead as halftime is approaching fairly soon.