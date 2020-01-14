Paul Finebaum: LSU Is The Best Team In College Football History

After last night’s win over Clemson, it is fair to discuss where the 2019 LSU season ranks in the pantheon of college football. The Tigers were outstanding, start to finish, against stiff competition.

For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, the answer is simple. He believes this year’s LSU team is the best in the history of the sport.

Finebaum said as much this morning on Twitter.

It’s 5:30 am in New Orleans and one thing seems clear: this LSU football team isn’t one of the best in history. It is the best! Case closed. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 14, 2020

When college football fans and scholars discuss the greatest teams of all time, there are usually a few teams that always come up–1995 Nebraska, 2001 Miami, one of Nick Saban’s Alabama squads, etc.

It may seem like recency bias throwing LSU in the mix with these legendary squads right away, but consider the Tigers’ resume.

LSU opponents won… The ACC

The Big 12

The SEC East

The Orange Bowl

The Fiesta Bowl

The Sugar Bowl

The Citrus Bowl

The Alamo Bowl

The Texas Bowl 7 were ranked in the top 10 when they played. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 14, 2020

Add in the team’s ridiculous offensive output, led by Joe Burrow, and it is perfectly fair to at least include LSU in the “best of all time” conversation.

That’s how special this season was.