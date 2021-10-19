Paul Finebaum Picks Between The LSU, USC Jobs

The Spun

Over the weekend, LSU officially announced that Ed Orgeron will not return as the Tigers head coach next season.

LSU becomes the latest college football program with a head coaching opening. Earlier this season, the USC Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton.

But which job is better? That’s a question ESPN’s Paul Finebaum attempted to answer.

“Keyshawn, I’m glad you asked me that question and it’s a legitimate question and my answer is very simply, LSU,” Finebaum said this week on ESPN. “Why? Because I think LSU is a standalone state.”

Here’s more of what he said, via 247Sports:

There is no competition. You can not live entirely off Louisiana products, but you can live well off of products just from that one state. Ed Orgeron has lost a lot of those players. Just look at the Alabama roster. There’s plenty of Louisiana kids playing.

I know the greatness of USC and I think it can be great again, but the last three LSU Football coaches have won national championships. When you have a program, when Les Miles and Ed Orgeron can win national championships at your program, anybody can because I don’t think either one of them are great football coaches.

LSU competes in a much tougher conference, but the recruiting benefits are very clear. Then again, the state of California is ripe with talent as well.

Which job is better?

