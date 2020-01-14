Paul Finebaum Reacts To LSU’s National Championship

LSU just finished off Clemson to win the program’s fourth national title and first since 2007. The Tigers closed out a 15-0 season and made their case to be considered one of the best teams in college football history.

It was a Cinderella season for quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Ed Orgeron. Burrow had to transfer from Ohio State to finally achieve success at the college level, while many thought it was foolish of LSU to hire Orgeron as its full-time head coach in 2016.

No one is laughing at the Tigers or Coach O now. In the aftermath of the big win, ESPN radio host and SEC aficionado Paul Finebaum congratulated LSU and Orgeron on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the LSU Tigers – National Championship. Perfect. And so happy for Ed Orgeron and the wonderful people of Louisiana,” Finebaum wrote.

Congratulations to the LSU Tigers – National Championship. Perfect. And so happy for Ed Orgeron and the wonderful people of Louisiana. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 14, 2020

In order to go undefeated, LSU had to beat all of the top four teams from the preseason AP Top 25 poll: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma. For good measure, they beat preseason No. 8 Florida and No. 10 Texas as well.

Without question, this was one of the most impressive seasons in college football history. Hats off to the Tigers.