LSU’s Coach O went against the grain a little bit over the weekend when he expressed optimism that the 2020 college football season would start on time.

But ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t too impressed by the confidence Coach O is showing. On Monday, Finebaum made it clear that while he respects Coach O, the numbers don’t support his optimism.

“I love his optimism but – and he is the embodiment of a head football coach – optimism is not going to get the season started on time,” Finebaum said on Get Up! “The numbers are. We all know what’s going on. I don’t know what will change from today to next week. It’s unlikely the spikes are going to stop. Unfortunately they are facing a delay in the college football season.”

It’s been a trying time for college football. Individual schools and some entire conferences have been canceling or rescheduling their college football seasons due to the ongoing pandemic.

Much like the NFL, college football has had nearly four months of extra time to make hard decisions on how to implement their season. But they’ve largely squandered all of that extra time.

Now the hard deadlines for teams to get ready to play are fast approaching and there’s as much uncertainty now as there was in March.

Coach O can be as confident as he wants, all day every day. But hard data and science, not gut feelings are what we need to navigate our way through this pandemic.

Whose side do you support: Paul Finebaum or Coach O?