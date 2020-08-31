Paul Finebaum Reacts To LSU Star Ja’Marr Chase Opting Out

When LSU superstar wideout Ja’Marr Chase opted out of the 2020 season, the Tigers lost yet another key contributor from their national title team.

That’s a fact that isn’t lost on SEC analyst Paul Finebaum. In his weekly radio spot with WJOX, Finebaum lamented just how much the Tigers have lost this offseason.

Finebaum suspects that Chase was unimpressed by what was left at LSU following the litany of offseason departures. He added that he doesn’t remember any team losing as many significant players in one offseason as the Tigers.

“It seems rather late but it’s understandable because the season is still a few weeks away and maybe he just took a good look and said, ‘What’s the point?’” Finebaum said. “The thing that I’m most took away from Ja’Marr Chase is thinking about that team that we all saw on the second Monday night in January — and what’s gone. I mean, of all the great Nick Saban teams – and he has lost coaches and coordinators and quarterbacks and Heisman winners – I don’t remember any program of significance that has ever lost more than LSU.”

Paul Finebaum isn’t too far off. In the nine months since LSU won the national title, the team saw 14 players get drafted to the NFL, with many more leaving.

Just about every starting skill position player from last year’s team is gone. Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and of course Ja’Marr Chase – all gone this year.

It isn’t just the players either. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and passing game coordinator Joe Brady have all moved on to greener pastures too.

The odds of LSU retaining their national title this year feel slim. But that’s what you expect when you’re coming off the greatest football team assembled in college football history.