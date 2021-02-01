Paul Finebaum Shares His Reaction To Arik Gilbert’s Transfer

Arik Gilbert, a five-star tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, spent just one season with Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers. He’ll now spend his foreseeable future with a rival SEC program.

Gilbert announced on Sunday he’ll be transferring to the Florida, and there’s a big reason why. The Gators helped guide tight end Kyle Pitts to stardom, utilizing him often in their offense.

With Pitts now off to the 2021 NFL Draft, Gilbert can slide right into the Gators’ pass-heavy offense. He’ll have a chance to start from day one.

The transfer decision makes sense for plenty of reasons, but SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum believes it has more to do with the current state of LSU than it does with the opportunity at Florida. He admitted as much on Monday.

“To me, it says maybe more about LSU,” Finebaum admitted on Monday, via 247Sports. “When you start thinking of some of the players that have bailed out this year, that didn’t play this year that have left now. I know they’re a monster in recruiting but just go back a year when LSU seemed to own the world and everyone was replaying the outburst by Ed Orgeron after the Alabama win. They have taken a hit. I know they closed the season out okay, but there is a great deal of uncertainty down there about the future.”

This is eye-opening, to say the least.

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are just a year removed from winning the national championship. Now, LSU is struggling to hold onto its top players.

Arik Gilbert’s transfer decision could be a direct reflection of the Tigers’ current state.