Photo: First Look At LSU’s National Championship Jersey

LSU, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, will wear its traditional white uniform tops with gold and purple trim for Monday night’s national championship game against Clemson.

Today, we got a first look at the jerseys, which will once again have “One Team One Heartbeat” stitched inside the collar. The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship patch is over the right side of the chest, even with the SEC and Nike logos.

Here’s a look at the tops.

LSU has shown it is willing to deviate from its traditional uniform (white tops, gold pants) in recent years. The program has worn purple jerseys, white helmets and white pants and even gold alternates on occasion.

However, there is no doubt that the jerseys shown above are the best ones the Tigers own. We’ll see them in primetime on Monday night.

LSU-Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.