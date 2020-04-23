The Spun

Photo: Joe Burrow Reveals What He’s Eating Before NFL Draft

Joe Burrow fist pumps during the national championship game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Projected No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is getting ready for Thursday night’s NFL Draft. The 2019 Heisman winner has a big-time meal setup for the day.

Burrow exploded onto the national scene after a historic year in Baton Rouge last season. The 6-foot-4 passer capped his senior year off with a national championship victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Now, he’s expected to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. It’s certainly going to be a memorable day for the Burrow family and Louisiana State University.

To celebrate his big night, Burrow and his family ordered some food from Buffalo Wild Wings. It looks like they’re all set for the special day.

Burrow is capable of becoming Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback. But the Bengals will have to make major roster upgrades to assists the LSU QB during his rookie season.

If Cincinnati can’t find Burrow some help, he could be in for a long 2020 season. The Bengals have been an abysmal franchise over the past few years. Burrow should provide an instant impact either way, though.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft gets going tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Burrow’s NFL dreams will become a reality in just a few more hours.

