In just over 24 hours, Joe Burrow will hear his name called when the Cincinnati Bengals announce their selection with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Bengals are looking for a new franchise quarterback to take over for Andy Dalton. After setting the college football world on fire in 2019, Burrow is ready to answer the call.

The former Ohio State quarterback struggled to find success in his first year at LSU. Everything clicked in Year 2, with Burrow and company setting numerous college football records en route to a national title.

Following his incredibly successful 2019 season, Burrow’s name will be the first called on Thursday night. Before he heads off to the NFL, he had one last message for LSU fans.

A message from Louisiana's own…

Joe Burreaux pic.twitter.com/QVhboLk9w4 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 22, 2020

Burrow torched the college football world in 2019, setting numerous records en route to a Heisman Trophy. He compiled over 6,000 yards of offense and threw for a college football record 60 touchdowns.

After lighting up SEC defenses, he and the Tigers boat-raced one of the best defenses and best defensive coordinators in the game – Clemson and Brent Venables – on the way to a national title.

The first round of the NFL draft kicks off on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.