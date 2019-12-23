Photo: LSU Player Wears Awesome Hoodie To Peach Bowl

The College Football Playoff is less than a week away, and the participants have arrived at the playoff game sites. No. 1 LSU is preparing to face the fourth ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

The two teams’ explosive offenses are bound to put up points in this weekend’s Peach Bowl. It’ll likely come down to defense. The Tigers are hoping they’ll have enough defensive stops to come away victorious on Saturday.

LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence certainly seems ready to take down the Sooners. He was sporting an awesome, custom hoodie on Monday which reads: “LSU Louisianimals.”

Rashard Lawrence’s hoodie reads “LSU Louisianimals” pic.twitter.com/BJ8eizPX0O — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 23, 2019

The hoodie’s message is a new one not seen before. But LSU fans are bound to love the new phrase.

The Tigers earned this season’s No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. That could be a major advantage. The top seeded team earned the right to face No. 4 Oklahoma – widely regarded as the weakest team in the playoff.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 vs No. 3 playoff contest features Ohio State and Clemson – two national title contenders. LSU absolutely dodged a bullet. Not to say the Tigers aren’t capable of beating the Buckeyes or Clemson.

If LSU is able to knock off Oklahoma, the Tigers will face either Ohio State or Clemson. It’s bound to be one of the more exciting championship matchups in recent years.