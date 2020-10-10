A photo of LSU Tigers defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is going viral on social media following his team’s upset loss on Saturday.

LSU entered the 2020 season needing to replace a ton of key members from the 2019 national title team. Still, the Tigers entered the year ranked inside the top 10 with hopes of contending in the SEC and for a College Football Playoff spot.

So far, though, it’s been ugly.

LSU was upset by Mississippi State to start the season. The Tigers’ defense allowed an SEC record number of passing yards in that one. Now, LSU has lost again, falling to Missouri, 45-41, on Saturday afternoon.

Pelini was hired to a multi-million dollar contract to lead the LSU defense. He’s fallen short of expectations so far this season.

“I love Bo. I think Bo’s gonna be a great defensive coordinator. He’s done it before. But we have to get better,” Coach O said postgame. “There’s some things that we need to fix and we need to coach better. There’s some things that we need to look at schematically.”

Pelini appears to be feeling the heat already. Check out this postgame photo of the LSU DC from Hilary Scheinuk of The Advocate:

That might be the photo of the year in college football so far.

LSU dropped to 1-2 on the season with today’s loss. It doesn’t look like there will be a national title repeat in Baton Rouge this fall.