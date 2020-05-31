Photos: LSU Fan’s Joe Burrow-Themed Car Is Going Viral

LSU fans will never forget the season the Tigers and Joe Burrow had in 2019 as the program won its fourth claimed national title.

Of course, some fans will go further than others to commemorate the win. Like whoever decided to turn their pickup truck into a shrine to Burrow and the Tigers.

The official Saturday Down South Twitter account posted photos of this customized LSU-themed truck. It’s pretty damn legit.

The truck is LSU purple, with “LSU Tigers” and “One Team One Heartbeat” written on it. There’s also a picture of Burrow on the cab of the truck with the caption “The Best Ever.”

That “Eye of the Tiger” logo on the driver’s side is pretty legit too.

Ford F-Won by 50 pic.twitter.com/LIsLz24iGc — Saturday Down South (@SDS) May 31, 2020

Without question, 2019 LSU was one of the greatest teams in modern college football history. The stats from Burrow’s final collegiate season are stupefying: 5,671 passing yards and an NCAA-record 60 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

It will be a tough encore for the Tigers in 2020. Burrow is gone, as are a number of offensive weapons and several defensive stars. The cupboard is not bare in Baton Rouge, but it is a little emptier.

At the end of the day though, whoever owns this truck can be comforted by the fact it will never go out of style. 2019 will be a season that lives on forever for LSU supporters.