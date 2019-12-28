Photos: LSU Sporting Awesome Custom Cleats vs. Oklahoma

When the LSU Tigers take the field for the 2019 Peach Bowl, they’ll be rocking easily the best uniforms of the day. Their white, gold and purple uniforms are as iconic as their Tiger logo, but it’s the custom cleats that really seal the deal.

Earlier this week, LSU alum and NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he was giving the LSU players some of his custom Nike shoes for the game. Well, he followed through and the photos of those cleats are as good or better than advertised.

It’s the Nike Air Max 720 in an LSU colorway. The “OBJ” logo is on the side of the right cleat, with the Nike swoosh is on the outside of the left. On the inside of the left cleat is “13,” representing Beckham’s jersey number.

Take a look for yourself:

.@obj and Nike blessed @LSUfootball today for the semifinal against the Sooners 😤 pic.twitter.com/mMQtp3gQrn — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 28, 2019

LSU heads into this game with a 13-0 record, an SEC title, regular season wins over powerhouses such as Alabama, Texas, Auburn and Georgia, and a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback.

And now they’ve got the best cleats on the field.

It’s your move, Oklahoma.