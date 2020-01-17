Everyone LSU Has Lost Since Winning The National Title

Winning the national championship came at a price for the LSU Tigers. Not only is the program losing a bunch of players to the NFL Draft, the coaching staff lost two key members.

Shortly after the title game, the Tigers learned that passing-game coordinator Joe Brady was leaving for the Carolina Panthers. It’ll be his second stint in the NFL – he previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints.

As for which players will be heading off to the NFL, the biggest name has to be Joe Burrow. He put together a season for the ages, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.

While the Tigers expected to lose Burrow since he was a senior, the program is losing a handful of contributors that are foregoing their remaining eligibility in order to go pro.

Here’s a recap of who is leaving LSU this offseason:

Passing-Game Coordinator Joe Brady

Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda

QB Joe Burrow

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR Justin Jefferson

S Grant Delpit

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Patrick Queen

LB Michael Divinity Jr.

OL Lloyd Cushenberry

OL Saahdiq Charles

CB Kristian Fulton

TE Stephen Sullivan

WR Derrick Dillon

OL Damien Lewis

OL Adrian Magee

LSU is still waiting to hear from K’Lavon Chaisson and Thaddeus Moss.

It’s not all bad news for the Tigers though, as Austin Deculus, Glen Logan, Tyler Shelvin, Jacoby Stevens and Kary Vincent are returning for next season.

The offense for LSU will certainly take a hit, but they still have superstar wideout Ja’Marr Chase to rely on.

We’ll see how Coach O handles all these offseason losses as the Tigers look to repeat as national champions next season.