On Friday, the LSU football team visited the White House and President Donald Trump. Just four days after dispatching Clemson in the College Football Playoff national title game, the Tigers celebrated with a trip to the nation’s capitol.

During the visit, President Trump laid out the plan for LSU’s visit. He suggested the team would take a picture behind the Resolute Desk.

He then went on to say many good – and bad – presidents have sat behind the desk. After suggesting the United States has a good president now, Trump mentioned the military has taken out “those terrorists” under his watch.

He went on to suggest the U.S. took out those terrorists like LSU’s football team would have.

“We took out those terrorists like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists!” he said to the team.

Trump ends LSU event by turning it into a rally: "You got a good [POTUS] now – even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?… we took out those terrorists like your football team would've taken out those terrorists!" Players look uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/5z6PipzB61 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2020

LSU boasted one of the most prolific offenses in college football history. Despite facing a top-five defense in nearly every statistical category, Joe Burrow and the LSU offense combined for over 600 yards of offense and 42 points.

Comparing LSU’s lethal offense to the U.S. military is an interesting take from the president.

LSU can enjoy today before getting back to the reality that most of the team’s best players won’t return in 2020.