Randy Moss’ Son, Thaddeus, Has Awesome Touchdown Celebration

Clemson’s national championship game lead was short-lived. LSU’s explosive offense flexed its muscle, jumping out to a 28-17 lead at halftime Monday night.

The LSU Tigers closed the half with a dominant 11-play, 95-yard scoring drive, taking three minutes and 28 seconds off the clock.

LSU QB Joe Burrow delivered a fast-ball to a wide open Thaddeus Moss in the end-zone. After the score, Moss had an awesome touchdown celebration honoring his father – the great Randy Moss.

Thaddeus pointed to the “Moss” on the back of his jersey, the same way Randy celebrated a score once.

This is an awesome tribute to his father.

Like father like son: Thaddeus Moss points to the name on the back of his jersey after touchdown catch, just like Randy did pic.twitter.com/TV8iflxKx9 — Larry Brown (@LBSports) January 14, 2020

Father-son connections in sports are hard to beat. This is certainly a special moment for the Moss family.

Thaddeus’ touchdown reception extended LSU’s lead to 28-17, following the successful extra point.

If Clemson can’t get a stop to start the second half, this game could be over already. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had a terrific defensive start to the game, seemingly shutting down the LSU offense. But LSU responded quickly.

Clemson will have to make a statement and regain some momentum to come back in this game. Given Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers’ explosive offense, anything is possible.

But as of now, LSU’s weapons are too much to handle for Clemson’s defense. Catch the second half of Clemson-LSU on ESPN.