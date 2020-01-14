Randy Moss Reacts To His Son Winning A National Championship

NFL legend Randy Moss is a proud father today. His son Thaddeus Moss played a huge role in last night’s national championship win for the LSU Tigers.

The younger Moss began his career at NC State, before transferring to LSU. This was his first year playing for the Tigers, and his first making any appearance in a college game since 2016. He certainly made it count.

Moss finished the year with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his biggest games came in the College Football Playoff, in which he went for nine catches for 135 yards and three of his four scores.

He provided Joe Burrow a valuable big target on Monday night, scoring a huge touchdown to end the first half, and then the first of the second half for LSU to extend the lead back out to 35-25.

After the first touchdown, Thaddeus Moss paid tribute to his famous father with his celebration.

Every time he made a big catch, the cameras caught Randy Moss in the stands, who proudly adorned his LSU hat and scarf. Late last night, after the dust settled on the game, the Hall of Famer tweeted that he was “full of joy!”

Randy Moss put together an incredible college career at Marshall, being named a consensus All-American, winning the Biletnikoff Award for the country’s best wide receiver, and being the rare small school player and non quarterback or running back to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

He did not, of course, take home a national title or a Super Bowl during his career. It’s pretty cool that he gets to be there with his son during his incredible success this year.

