Randy Moss Reacts To His Son’s Touchdown vs. Oklahoma

Randy Moss has to be a proud father this fall. His son Thaddeus Moss has been a major part of the LSU offense this season, and is having a strong first half once again.

It has been a good day to be a Tiger skill position player so far. LSU is absolutely drubbing Oklahoma at the half, 49-14.

Justin Jefferson has gotten most of the love from Joe Burrow, catching four of Burrow’s incredible seven first half touchdowns. Moss is the team’s second-leading receiver, with four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown of his own.

After the touchdown, which pushed the score to 42-14, the camera found Randy Moss, who is keeping his cool as his son and the team puts together one of the most dominant postseason performances we’ve ever seen.

LMAO! LSU responds quickly. Oklahoma leaves Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, wide open and he gets in for the 62 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/tEm8bQu1oa — Decaf Metcalf ☕ (@FTBeard11) December 28, 2019

Proud father 🙌@RandyMoss reacts to his son, @Thaddeusmoss scoring for @LSUfootball in the Peach Bowl pic.twitter.com/R40xhRyJIT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2019

Thaddeus Moss has been a nice target this year for Joe Burrow, and now has 42 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns on the year, after today’s first half. With weapons like Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall Jr., it is tough for that many guys to get the volume they may want, but the Heisman winner finds a way.

Burrow is an incredible 21-for-27 for 403 yards and seven touchdowns already today. The only question is how much he’ll even play down the stretch here, if he plays at all.

Barring the greatest comeback we’ve ever seen, LSU will face the Ohio State-Clemson winner on January 13 in New Orleans.

The Buckeyes and Tigers face off in the Fiesta Bowl at 8 p.m.

[@FTBeard11]