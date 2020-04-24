Ravens Star Already Has A Message For Joe Burrow

The AFC North has a new sheriff in town, as the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow will have to quickly adjust from the SEC to the NFL. He’ll have to face talented defensive fronts in Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. To make matters worse, the top pick is entering the division with a target on his back.

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell shared a message on Twitter for his newest rival in Burrow. It sounds like the Pro Bowler is ready to meet the former LSU quarterback in the backfield.

“Hey, Joe Burrow, congrats on being the No. 1 overall pick! Can’t wait for us to be properly acquainted,” Campbell wrote on Twitter.

Hey, @Joe_Burrow10, congrats on being the number 1 overall pick! Can’t wait for us to be properly acquainted — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) April 24, 2020

Fortunately for Burrow, his footwork is exceptional. He should be able to avoid Campbell and other pass-rushers in the AFC North from time to time.

That being said, the Bengals have to improve their offensive line if they want to keep Burrow healthy for years to come.

How do you think Burrow will handle his first year in the AFC North?