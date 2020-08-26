Report: 1 LSU Positional Group Hit Hard By COVID-19

The past few days of COVID-19 testing have been anything but encouraging for college football teams around the country. Multiple programs have received numerous positive tests this week.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley revealed that one position group was essentially wiped out by COVID-19. Only one player from that unnamed group didn’t test positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Brody Miller of The Athletic announced that all but four offensive linemen for LSU tested positive for the coronavirus. The school has players who either tested positive or were exposed to the virus in quarantine.

The fact that two major schools have seen outbreaks of this magnitude isn’t ideal, especially with the 2020 season about a month away.

The #LSU offensive line has been hit by COVID-19, with all but four linemen either testing positive or quarantining due to exposure, sources confirm to The Athletic. First reported by @theadvocatebr. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) August 26, 2020

Texas Tech is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, head coach Matt Wells revealed that 20 of his players currently have the virus.

If college football is going to actually take place this fall, it’s imperative that schools avoid having major outbreaks.

A few isolated cases here and there might not force conferences to postpone the season, but if the virus spreads uncontrollably that could force leagues to shut down operations.

Believe it or not, the first game of the 2020 college football season is slated for this weekend. Make no mistake though, the latest story involving LSU’s football team is a huge concern for the entire sport.