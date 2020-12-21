Report: Bo Pelini Not Expected To Return At LSU

LSU’s defense was atrocious this season, and Ed Orgeron is reportedly showing defensive coordinator Bo Pelini the exit as a result.

The Tigers took a major step back this year (which was expected) after winning last season’s national championship. LSU lost tons of playmakers on both sides of the ball, including Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Despite the roster turnover, college football analysts still thought the Tigers would be a formidable team in the SEC. It was quite the opposite.

LSU had an abysmal start to the season, losing two of its first three games. The Tigers were able to turn things around down the stretch, though, winning their last two games including a massive upset over then no. 6 Florida en route to a 5-5 campaign this season.

LSU’s offense may have improved as of late, but the defense has taken a turn for the worst. The Tigers allowed an average of 45.6 points per game over their final three contests.

Ed Orgeron is expected to make a much-needed change at the defensive coordinator position. Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Monday afternoon Bo Pelini isn’t expected to return to LSU for the 2021 season.

The expectation is that Bo Pelini will not return as LSU's defensive coordinator, per sources https://t.co/aqdWzQiVqc — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 21, 2020

This is a no-brainer for Coach O and the Tigers. LSU’s defensive performance this season was unacceptable.

One possibility to replace Bo Pelini at LSU is former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. Though he proved unsuccessful as a Power Five head coach, Muschamp is one of the best available defensive minds in college football at the moment.

Regardless of who is hired, LSU’s defense has plenty of improvements to make ahead of the 2021 season.