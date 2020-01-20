Report: Bo Pelini ‘Strong Candidate’ For LSU Defensive Coordinator

Bo Pelini has been keeping a relatively low profile since his controversial firing from Nebraska in 2014. He’s spent the last five years coaching at Youngstown State in FCS, and led the Penguins to a runner-up finish in the FCS Championship in 2016.

But after five years in relative exile, he could be on the verge of a return to Power Five football, and at one of the top programs in the country – and one he’s very familiar with.

According to FootballScoop, Pelini is now “a strong candidate” for the open LSU defensive coordinator role. That role was vacated last week when Dave Aranda left to take over as head coach of Baylor.

Via FootballScoop:

Bo Pelini is a strong candidate for the LSU defensive coordinator position, sources tell FootballScoop on Monday.

Pelini served as LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2007 under former head coach Les Miles. He left to take over at Nebraska in 2007, after having previously been a defensive coach and interim head coach in 2003.

In seven seasons at Nebraska, Pelini went 67-27 with a 3-3 bowl game record and five top 25 poll finishes.

With all of the departures and graduations in Baton Rouge, the Tigers will be hard-pressed to repeat as champions. But bringing back a well-respect defensive coach with a proven track record is a good place to start.