Details Of Brian Kelly’s LSU Contract Have Reportedly Emerged

The latest bombshell college football news broke on Monday night. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is leaving South Bend behind to fill the vacancy left be Ed Orgeron at LSU.

The partnership seemed to come together rather quickly, but details have reportedly started to emerge on what the 60-year-old’s contract with the Tigers will look like.

According to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, LSU will offer Kelly a 10-year deal that will lock him down for the foreseeable future in Baton Rouge. That total contract could reportedly pay him a “north of $100 million with incentives.”

LSU's offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is a 10-year deal that will take him north of $100 million with incentives, sources tell @BrodyAMiller and me. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd reported shortly after that he thought Kelly’s LSU salary could end up being closer to $15 million a year.

Brian Kelly to LSU confirmed. @PeteThamel first. Hearing salary will be in $15 million per year range. DC Marcus Freeman obvious ND interim but also could be auditioning. Is this Matt Campbell's time? — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 30, 2021

Whatever the actual number turns out to be, it must be a large enough amount to get Kelly to leave Notre Dame. Just over a week ago, the head coach of the Fighting Irish said it would take a “fairy godmother” to pry him out of South Bend.

“No,” Kelly said last week when asked if he’d ever leave Notre Dame. “I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250M check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

That fairy godmother ended up looking a lot like LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, who managed to land one of the top coaches in all of college football in a matter of days. Kelly is a proven winner with decades of experience and seems to be a strong choice to stop the Tigers skid over the last few seasons.

Kelly’s decision to leave Notre Dame will have widespread ramifications, especially because the Fighting Irish will need to find someone to replace him.

Time will tell who takes over in South Bend soon enough.