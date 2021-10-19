Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position.

While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.

According to Scarborough and Schlabach, Coach O lost the locker room this season. That obviously wasn’t the case two years ago when he was leading the Tigers to a national title.

“There are guys that will run through a wall for their coach,” a source told Scarborough and Schlabach, via ESPN. “They wouldn’t run to the bathroom for him.”

Orgeron also reportedly became prone to tantrums this season. He allegedly threw chairs and cursed out his players, causing friction in the locker room.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Orgeron’s ability to coach in critical situations was questioned by the LSU administration. He’s a solid motivator, but there were plenty of concerns surrounding how he manages the X’s and O’s of football.

LSU will always appreciate how magical the 2019 season was, but the program also doesn’t want that year to cloud its judgement. Since winning a national title, Orgeron has a 9-8 record.

Now, LSU can focus on finding the right coach who can turn LSU into a perennial contender.

Orgeron, meanwhile, will need to finish this season strong in order to remain a popular coaching candidate.