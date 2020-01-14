The Spun

Breaking: Joe Brady Is Reportedly Leaving LSU

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady.OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 16: Passing coordinator Joe Brady of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

We know LSU won’t have star quarterback Joe Burrow next fall, but the Tigers apparently won’t have passing game coordinator Joe Brady either.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady will return to the NFL after one season at LSU. He’s joining new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff with the Carolina Panthers.

Recently, there was plenty of speculation that Brady would return to the professional ranks. However, he gave little indication during media availability about his future plans and even reportedly signed a contract extension with LSU the other day.

 

LSU hired the 30-year-old Brady away from the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as an offensive analyst.

Brady helped transform the Tigers’ offense into a high-octane, spread-based attack. He and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger formed a two-headed play calling monster that set records this season, led by Burrow.

While we don’t expect LSU to experience a major drop off next season, it is reasonable to think the Tigers might take a step or two back without Burrow and Brady. Both were instrumental in the team’s undefeated national championship season.

In the meantime, Brady will get the opportunity to build his offense in Carolina under Rhule, who signed a seven-year, $60 million contract this month.


