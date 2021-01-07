Report: Longtime LSU Coach Receives Strong Offer From Steve Sarkisian

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is the new head coach at Texas, and he might be bringing a fellow SEC staff member with him.

According to Football Scoop, Sarkisian has made “a very strong offer” to LSU cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond. Raymond has been at LSU since 2011 and also worked there from 2006-08.

From 2012-16, Raymond coached defensive backs and was an assistant head coach. He moved over to cornerbacks in 2017 when Bill Busch was hired to coach the Tigers’ safeties.

Raymond added the title of recruiting coordinator in 2020.

If Sark gets Corey Raymond, LSU will have an entirely new defensive staff. That’s something….https://t.co/Tp5fSwLTbu — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 7, 2021

A standout at LSU from 1987-91, Raymond played in the NFL from 1992-97 with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

Sarkisian is still working to fill out his defensive staff but has reportedly zeroed in on several hires on the offensive side of the ball, including current Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood and analyst A.J. Milwee.

Before he devotes himself full-time to running the Longhorns, Sarkisian will finish out his tenure at Alabama in the national championship game against Ohio State on Monday night.