Report: LSU Running Back Was Arrested On Tuesday Night

A bad season for LSU is poised to end on a low note as running back Kevontre “Tre” Bradford was arrested this week.

According to WBRZ, Bradford was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of shoplifting. A booking photo was taken and Bradford was issued a misdemeanor summons by deputies in Baton Rouge.

As of writing, LSU has not issued an official statement on the incident. WBRZ reported that Bradford has called the incident “a misunderstanding.”

Coming out of high school in 2020, Bradford was considered a four-star recruit and the No. 130 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports. He was the No. 13 running back in the nation, and the No. 18 prospect from the state of Texas.

The freshman running back had 10 carries for 58 yards in five games for LSU this season. He added another three receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Most of that production came in LSU’s season-finale win over Ole Miss. Bradford got nine carries for 53 yards in a 53-48 win.

Report: LSU running back Kevontre Bradford was arrested on Tuesday night at a Baton Rouge Walmart for an alleged theft Bradford played significant snaps in LSU’s final win of the 2020 season over Ole Misshttps://t.co/UP8QBPxPYJ — Glen West (@glenwest21) December 24, 2020

2020 has been a very trying season for LSU. They began the calendar year by capping off the greatest season in college football history, beating Clemson to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

But an offseason of departures combined with the pandemic made replicating that success nigh impossible. They began their 2020 campaign with a stunning loss to Mississippi State, and things snowballed from there.

Off-the-field controversies forced them to take a self-imposed bowl ban and they finished the season with a 5-5 record.

Head coach Ed Orgeron will have a lot of work to do this offseason to get the Tigers anywhere close to where they were just one year ago.