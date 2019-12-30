Report: LSU’s Joe Brady Could Be Package Deal With NFL Candidate

Perhaps no coach in the world has seen his stock rise as much in four short months as LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady. His system was flawlessly implemented by Ed Orgeron, and has resulted in a record-setting offense in 2019.

With Brady and the Tigers only one win away from a 15-0 record and a national title, Brady may soon have enough leverage to name his price at any school or NFL team.

And with Black Monday now underway, it appears that the interest in Brady is already sky-high.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale is a head coaching top candidate. Per the report, his top choice for an offensive coordinator is Brady.

#Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale is emerging as a top candidate as the coaching carousel spins, and his top choice of OC is a fascinating one. Sources say Martindale would be paired with #LSU wunderkind Joe Brady who set the field ablaze against Oklahoma. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Martindale coached against Brady in last year’s Ravens-Saints game when Brady was an assistant to New Orleans. It appears he came away very impressed with Brady’s contributions to the Saints’ 24-23 win over his defense.

All of that is to say that Martindale and Brady appear to be a package deal.

An elite defensive coordinator and one of the fastest rising offensive coaches in football could be a lethal combination together.

Will Joe Brady return to the NFL in 2020? Or will he stay at LSU for one more year?