Brian Kelly is off to LSU, and he’s trying to bring his former Notre Dame coordinators – including Tommy Rees – with him.

Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reportedly offered Rees a $400,000 raise to be the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Rees, meanwhile, reportedly wants to stay in South Bend. He’ll be meeting with Notre Dame officials on Tuesday as the Fighting Irish try to retain the young offensive coordinator.

“Source: Notre Dame will be meeting with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in an effort to keep the former Irish quarterback in place on staff. LSU’s proposed offer to Rees is 400k above Notre Dame. Rees’ desire is to stay in South Bend at this time,” reports Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

Tommy Rees isn’t the only member of Notre Dame’s staff Brian Kelly is trying to pluck away from South Bend. Kelly is also gunning after defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Both Freeman and Rees could be in line for the Notre Dame job, though. Candidates are running out and the Fighting Irish may opt to promote from within rather than go out and hire the next top candidate.

LSU clearly has the money to lure either Freeman or Rees away from South Bend, though. It’s an attractive job that even Brian Kelly couldn’t turn down.

It’s going to be fascinating to see what Rees does. He has the gig at LSU if he wants it, with a sizable raise too. But staying at Notre Dame appears to be his preference.