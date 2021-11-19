Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix.

Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list.

Fisher is reportedly one of three candidates LSU prefers. And he’s not the only big name on the list. Fisher is joined by former NFL head coach Bill O’Brien and current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

“VERY Good LSU source just saw my report and told me the LSU list is this 1. Jimbo Fischer 2. Bill O Brien 3. Mark Stoops In that order,” Jones reported on Twitter.

It seems unlikely Jimbo Fisher leaves Texas A&M.

He was asked about the LSU rumors earlier this month and shut them down in a hurry.

“I want to be at A&M,” Fisher said. “I plan on being at A&M. I ain’t going nowhere. I don’t want to be nowhere else. I love being right here.

“… We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year. I’m either the dumbest human being on God’s Earth, OK? Who’s going to recruit all of these guys to A&M so I can go across — over here — and play against them? If I did that, y’all would probably say I am the dumbest human being and I don’t want him to be my coach.”

Crazier things have happened. It wouldn’t be too far fetched if he left the Aggies for the Tigers.