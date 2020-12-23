Report: Potential Coaching Landing Spot Emerges For Derek Mason

Nearly a month ago, Vanderbilt made the decision to fire head coach Derek Mason after the team failed to win a game during the 2020 season.

It was a disastrous year for the Commodores, who finished with a 0-9 record. Unfortunately, Mason struggled to find success at Vanderbilt, failing to lead the Commodores to a winning season in any of his seven seasons.

Vanderbilt isn’t an easy job, but the Commodores decided Mason wasn’t the right one to turn the program around. Now, Mason is in search of a new job.

If the latest reports are any indication, he won’t have to wait very long. According to a report from college football insider Matt Zenitz, several Power 5 programs have already contacted Mason to be their defensive coordinator.

Zenitz noted LSU reached out to Mason about its defensive coordinator vacancy.

Sources: Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason is expected to be a hot commodity for defensive coordinator jobs and has already been contacted about multiple Power Five defensive coordinator openings. Includes some preliminary contact with LSU about its DC job. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 23, 2020

LSU fired former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini following the close of the 2020 college football season. Head coach Ed Orgeron decided Pelini wasn’t the right fit, after just one year with the program.

Mason previously served as the defensive backs coach at Stanford under head coach Jim Harbaugh. After Harbaugh left for the NFL, new Stanford coach David Shaw promoted Mason to defensive coordinator.

Following his stint as the head coach at Vanderbilt, Mason might not be leaving the SEC. We’ll have to wait and see if LSU makes a run at Mason.