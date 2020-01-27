There have been rumors for days that LSU was looking into bringing in Bo Pelini as their defensive coordinator. Now it looks like the former Nebraska coach is all set to make his return to the Power Five ranks.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Pelini is expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Tigers. Per the report, that deal will pay him approximately $2 million per year.

Pelini has spent the last five years in FCS as head coach of Youngstown State. In that time, he’s accumulated a 33-28 record and a runner-up finish in the 2016 FCS Championship.

Prior to working at Youngstown State, Pelini was the head coach at Nebraska from 2008 to 2014. During his tenure with the Huskers, he put together a 67-27 record and four division titles between the Big 12 and Big Ten.

This won’t be Pelini’s first stint in Baton Rouge, though. He previously worked as defensive coordinator at LSU under Les Miles from 2005 to 2007.

LSU’s defensive coordinator job was vacated several weeks ago when Dave Aranda left to become Baylor’s head coach.

With so many changes to their roster coming in 2020, LSU clearly wanted someone with experience to get the new starters up to speed quickly.

