Ryan Leaf On Joe Burrow: “He Reminds Me A Ton Of Tom Brady”

Joe Burrow’s historic, record-breaking, Heisman-winning 2019 campaign will not soon be forgotten. But the LSU chapter of his collegiate story is not yet over. Burrow and the Tigers will look to finish what’s been a magical season with a victory against Clemson in the upcoming national championship game.

As Burrow prepares for Clemson’s stout defense, sports media members and NFL scouts continue to study film of the Heisman winner. The LSU QB is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow could be the NFL’s next quarterback legend.

College football analyst Ryan Leaf has been complimentary of the Tigers’ quarterback all season long. On a recent episode of the College Football Podcast with Herbie & Pollack, Leaf compared Burrow to one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time.

“(He) reminds me a ton of Tom Brady,” Leaf said of Burrow, via 247Sports. “And that makes sense, right? Guys who are playing in this day and age for the last 20 years have emulated who the best at the next level has been and that’s been Tom Brady. I mean, he stands in the pocket very confident, doesn’t move a lot, just uses his feet, gets the ball out quickly, accurately and if there’s pressure, he knows where to go with it and I think that’s what makes him so special.”

It’s a bit unfair to already be comparing Burrow to Brady, who many consider to be the best quarterback of all time. But Leaf’s explanation makes sense.

Burrow has all the tools and gifts a quarterback needs to be great in the NFL. But first, the LSU QB looks to capitalize on a terrific season in the upcoming national championship game against Clemson.