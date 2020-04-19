One of the most interesting elements of breaking down NFL prospects is giving them pro comparisons and ceilings.

In the case of Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, his NFL ceiling appears to be vast. One NFL Scout believes that he compares best to a two-time NFL MVP.

On Sunday, Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller posted his pro comparisons for all of the top quarterback prospects. In the case of Burrow, Miller set his ceiling at Aaron Rodgers.

That’s a comparison that just about any quarterback prospect would love to have. Rodgers is a two-time MVP, a Super Bowl Champion, an eight-time Pro Bowler and holder of multiple records.

Burrow is coming off arguably the greatest season for a thrower in college football history. He posted a 202.0 passer rating and 60 touchdowns, both NFL records, en route to Heisman and national title honors.

Aaron Rodgers also has a knack for the end zone and maintaining a high passer rating. His career passer rating and touchdown-to-interception ratio are the best in NFL history.

The comparison is certainly there to be made.

Even if Burrow only approaches the kind of player that Aaron Rodgers is, whoever gets him will be getting a very special player.

What do you think Joe Burrow’s NFL ceiling is?