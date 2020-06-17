SEC Announces The 2019-20 Athlete Of The Year Winners

Joe Burrow isn’t hurting for awards. On top of the Heisman Trophy, he basically swept every major individual college football award that he was up for, and was a unanimous All-American and SEC Player of the Year.

As he prepares for his first NFL season after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow just took home yet another award. The former LSU quarterback and national champion is the SEC male athlete of the year.

It isn’t a major surprise. Burrow was an absolutely dominant force this fall. The end of the winter season was canceled, as was most of the spring season. Even so, putting in a better individual season than Burrow would’ve been tremendously difficult.

Joe Burrow had one of the best statistical seasons in college football history. He completed 76.3-percent of his throws for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Joe Burrow is the @SEC Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year! 🔗 https://t.co/xXFl0keyw9 pic.twitter.com/hNtaJ60r4q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 17, 2020

Burrow is joined by South Carolina women’s basketball All-American Tyasha Harris. She takes home the female SEC Athlete of the Year award.

National POY Finalist ✅

Consensus All-American ✅

No. 7 WNBA Draft Pick @DallasWings ✅ Add one more big title for @TyHarris_52 🙌🙌🙌 📰: https://t.co/kX2uB6ikBp pic.twitter.com/knXFIRLSYs — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) June 17, 2020

“The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year,” league commissioner Greg Sankey said in the award announcement. “They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes.”

Congratulations to both Joe and Tyasha. Hopefully they still have free spots on their trophy cases.

